Durga Puja Becomes a Festival for All, Says Prof Yunus

Masum Billah, Dhaka
In a message extending greetings to the Hindu community, Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus emphasized that Durga Puja has transcended its religious roots to become a festival celebrated by all.
"Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community; it has now become a festival for all. The destruction of evil forces and the worship of truth and beauty are the main features of the festival," he remarked.
Prof. Yunus highlighted the importance of communal harmony in Bangladesh, stating that the country’s constitution guarantees equal rights for people of all religions and castes.
"This country belongs to all of us. It is a safe home for everyone, irrespective of caste and religion," he asserted.
The Chief Adviser noted that the interim government, formed following the unprecedented uprising of students, workers, and the masses on August 5, is committed to improving the well-being of all citizens and ensuring equal rights. He called on everyone to work towards a Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty, while preserving communal harmony.
He expressed wishes for peace, well-being, and prosperity for all Bangladeshis.
To address security concerns during the festivities, law enforcement agencies are prioritizing the safety of the Hindu community. Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir announced that all Puja mandaps across the country will be monitored via IP cameras, with adequate patrolling by police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and intelligence agencies.
In addition, the government has declared an extra public holiday on Thursday, October 10, for Durga Puja, extending the holiday period to four days. This extension comes as Friday and Saturday are already designated government holidays this month.
"This extra holiday has been granted to ensure smooth and joyous celebrations of Durga Puja," stated Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Mahfuj Alam at the Dhakeshwari Temple.