President Murmu Presents Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards

President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 in a ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Among the recipients, five individuals from Assam were honored. They are Dulal Roy, Karuna Borah, Gunakar Devgoswami, and Bhaben Borbayan.
Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasized the profound social significance of art, stating that it serves not only as an expression of creativity but also as a vehicle for social change. She highlighted historical instances where artists have utilized their craft for the betterment of society, emphasizing the role of art in awakening consciousness.
Furthermore, the President underscored the contemporary relevance of art in combating rising mental health issues such as stress and depression. She attributed these problems in part to a disproportionate focus on material pursuits at the expense of spiritual fulfillment. President Murmu asserted that engagement with art fosters creativity and provides a path to discovering truth and purpose in life.
Recognizing the role of artists in fostering unity amidst diversity, the President commended the Sangeet Natak Akademi for its contributions in promoting various art forms over the past seventy years. She expressed admiration for the Akademi's efforts in preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage.
President Murmu extended her congratulations to all the recipients of the Akademi's Fellowship and Awards, expressing confidence in their continued contributions to enriching India's artistic tradition across diverse forms of music and drama.