President Murmu to Embark on M'laya and Assam Visit, Inaugurate Key Events and Projects

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, 2024.
On January 15, the President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium, Tura.
On January 16, the President will address the members of Self Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.
On the same day, she will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.
In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong.
On January 17, the President will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.