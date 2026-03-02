President Murmu To Roll Out Four Delhi Women-Centric Schemes At IGI Stadium

President Droupadi Murmu is set to unveil four major welfare initiatives of the Delhi government on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, marking what the state leadership describes as a significant push toward women’s empowerment and digital governance.

Delhi Chief MinisterRekha Gupta said the launch represents the beginning of a transformative phase focused on social protection, financial inclusion and technology-driven transparency.

Pink Smart Card for Seamless Public Transport

One of the flagship measures to be introduced is the ‘Saheli Pink Smart Card,’ designed to enable eligible women and transgender residents to travel free of cost on Delhi’s bus network. The card will operate within the framework of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), allowing commuters to also use it for paid journeys on the Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System through a unified contactless platform.

Authorities plan to distribute the smart cards through nearly 50 district and sub-divisional magistrate offices, as well as select Delhi Transport Corporation centres. Eligibility will be confirmed through Aadhaar authentication, and the card will be linked to the beneficiary’s registered mobile number.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative is expected to strengthen safe and accessible mobility while advancing the city’s shift toward a fully digital public transport ecosystem.

Festival LPG Support Through Direct Transfers

Another key announcement involves financial assistance for the purchase of cooking gas cylinders during festival periods. Instead of physical distribution, the benefit will be transferred directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

Officials estimate that nearly 15.5 lakh ration card-holding households will receive financial support equivalent to the prevailing market price of one LPG cylinder per instalment.

Financial Security Scheme for Girl Children

The ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’ aims to build long-term financial stability for girls from economically weaker households. Under this programme, Rs 56,000 will be deposited in stages in the name of a girl child. With accrued interest, the maturity amount is projected to exceed Rs 1 lakh by the time she turns 21.

The final payout will be credited directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account, subject to fulfilment of educational requirements. Eligibility conditions include an annual household income not exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh, at least three years of residence in Delhi, and the birth of the girl child within the capital. The benefit will cover up to two daughters per family and extend to those pursuing graduation or recognised professional diploma courses.

Settlement of Pending Financial Claims

The fourth initiative, titled ‘Meri Punji Mera Adhikaar,’ focuses on clearing outstanding dues owed to citizens. The scheme is intended to ensure that legitimate financial entitlements are processed and disbursed in a timely and transparent manner. Chief Minister Gupta said the new measures are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader push for Digital India and women-led development. She added that the government’s objective is to build a modern welfare system in Delhi that integrates technology, accountability and inclusivity.