President Murmu Welcomes Inauguration of New Parliament House by PM Modi

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday, welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Even though several Opposition parties abstained from attending the inaugural ceremony citing her absence, the president welcomed the inauguration by PM Modi saying that the office of the prime minister represents the ‘trust’ in the House.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh read out a message written by the President during the inaugural event, “The architects of our Constitution had imagined a nation that will be characterized by the legislative principles expounded by the members elected democratically. So, I am delighted that the prime minister, who is the symbol of the Parliament’s trust, is inaugurating this building.”
“Respect for democratic discourse is the essence of our social and cultural traditions on the basis of which health debated and meaningful dialogues have been blossoming in our country for centuries. Over the last seven decades. Our Parliament has been a witness to many transformative legislative attempts which have changed the lives of crores of people of this country,” the letter added.
It may be mentioned that the inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi was widely criticized by several Opposition parties terming it “undemocratic and unconstitutional.”