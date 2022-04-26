President Ram Nath Kovind to Visit Mizoram on May 5

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Mizoram on May 5.

During his visit, President Kovind will attend convocation programme of Mizoram University at Tanhril in Aizawl.

This will be the second visit of the President to Mizoram after taking over charge as president in July 2017.

In November 2017, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Mizoram on a two-day tour.

During his last visit to Mizoram, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

