Prashant Kishor Rejects Congress Offer to Join Party

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a tweet on Tuesday said that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will not join the party. This comes amid a strong buzz around the strategist joining the party that is desperate to return to power in 2024.

Surjewala in his tweet said, “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President, has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.”

“I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” Kishor said in a tweet, minutes after Surjewala’s announcement.

Prashant Kishor met the party leadership, including interim chief Sonia Gandhi, earlier this month and presented a blueprint for the 2024 elections, sparking rumours that the master strategist will join the party as a leader to steer it out of the string of election debacles.

Following the meeting with Kishor, Sonia Gandhi set up an eight-member panel to study his recommendations and prepare a report, following which an “Empowered Action Group 2024” was formed to address the political challenges and discuss an organizational overhaul.

Prashant Kishor, during his association with I-PAC, had crafted poll campaigns for the Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

