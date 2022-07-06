Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Visits Shillong

National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu arrived at Meghalaya capital Shillong on Wednesday afternoon.

Murmu was welcomed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and other BJP leaders of the state at the Shillong airport. Murmu visited Shillong to seek support for the upcoming presidential elections on July 18.

Taking to twitter, Conrad Sangma wrote, “Meghalaya extends its warmest welcome to Smti. Draupadi Murmu, Presidential candidate on her maiden visit to our State. As tribals, it is our honour to have Smti. Draupadi with us today.”