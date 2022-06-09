Presidential Election to be Held on July 18

Voting for the Presidential elections 2022 will be held on July 18.

This was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. Meanwhile, counting of votes will take place on July 21.

Date of issue of notification for the election is June 15. Last date of filing of nominations is June 29 and date of scrutiny is June 30. Last date of withdrawal of candidatures is July 2.

A total of 4,809 electors will vote in the Presidential elections. No other political party can issue a whip to its members.

The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24. As per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election for the next president must be held before the completion of the incumbent's term. The new president has to be sworn in by July 25.

The President in India is elected by the members of the Electoral College comprising of elected members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Previously, the presidential election was held on July 17, 2017, while the declaration of the winner was made three days later on July 20.