Hindu Temple Vandalized by Miscreants in Karachi

Idols of deities in a Hindu temple were destroyed by unknown miscreants in Karachi in Pakistan, a media report said on Thursday.

This has led to spread of fear and panic among members of the community living in the Pakistani city.

According to The Express Tribune report, the incident took place on Wednesday at the Shri Mari Maata temple at Korangi area of Karachi. After getting information, the police reached the area and inspected the temple and inquired about the incident.

Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani confirmed that "five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it". He added that a case was registered against the unidentified assailants.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first incident of vandalism of Hindu temples in Pakistan. In October last year , a historical temple located at the bank of the Indus River in Kotri was allegedly desecrated by unidentified people. In August 2021, dozens of people reportedly vandalised a Hindu temple in the town of Bhong and blocked the Sukkur-Multan Motorway after an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who allegedly urinated in a local seminary, was granted bail by a local court.