Presidential Polls: Draupadi Murmu Leading After First Round of Counting

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu is leading after the counting of the first round of votes in the presidential elections on Thursday.

Of the total 748 votes cast by MPs, Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 while Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 votes have been found invalid.

This was informed by PC Mody, the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha.

According to the New Election Commission, there were a total of 4796 voters in the presidential election this time, out of which 99 percent exercised their franchise.

There was 100 per cent voting in 11 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Voting was held in 30 places including Delhi and Puducherry for the Presidential election. Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their votes. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 percent.

While counting was underway at the Parliament House, the residents of Draupadi Murmu's village in Odisha's Rairangpur had already begun celebrating her victory.