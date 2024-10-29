Press Bodies Condemn FIR Against Journalist Mahesh Langa

Four major journalists’ associations, along with the Press Club of India, have issued a joint statement condemning recent police actions against Mahesh Langa, a senior journalist, by the Gujarat Police.
The Delhi Union of Journalists, Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association, and Kerala Union of Working Journalists have joined forces with the Press Club of India, describing the second FIR filed against Langa as “police hounding” and calling for the immediate withdrawal of the charges.
Langa, who was already in judicial custody on earlier allegations, now faces a second FIR reportedly filed by the Gujarat Maritime Board on October 22, alleging that he was in possession of certain official documents. The journalists’ bodies expressed shock at this development, questioning the grounds for filing an FIR solely on the basis of possessing documents.
“It is shocking that the mere possession of documents can be used by the state to register a FIR against a citizen and in this case, a journalist of considerable standing,” read the statement. The organizations emphasized that possessing documents, even sensitive ones, is intrinsic to journalistic work, especially in the pursuit of public interest.
The statement further elaborated, "It is axiomatic that journalists, due to the nature of their profession, will be in possession of all kinds of material, including documents accessed from various sources. To incriminate journalists for mere possession of documents is a fundamental assault on the profession itself."
Earlier this month, Langa was detained by the Ahmedabad crime branch in connection with an alleged GST fraud case, even though, as noted in the statement, his name was absent from the primary FIR related to the case.
The collective has also appealed to the Press Council of India, urging it to step in to protect press freedom. Unlike the Press Club, which is a journalists’ association, the Press Council was established by the parliament to act in the interest of the press.
The statement was signed by Gautam Lahiri, president of the Press Club of India, along with representatives from the other four journalists’ associations.