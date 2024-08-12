Press Bodies Urge Bangladesh Interim Govt Head To Ensure Journalists' Safety

Various press bodies including the Press Club of India have expressed concern over the attacks on journalists and press clubs in Dhaka, Chattogram and elsewhere in Bangladesh.
The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCCSA) wrote to Dr Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh urging him to take measures to ensure journalists' and media workers' safety.
The letter to Yunus mentioned that several journalist deaths have been reported in the violence that broke out in Bangladesh recently. The attacks have also led to journalists going into hiding amid "threats and intimidation not only by anti-social elements but also by some responsible officials."
"A free press helps people take informed decisions. It is fundamental to recognise the importance of free, independent, plural and diverse media and access to information, online as well as offline, in building inclusive democracies," the letter read.
It stated, "As Nobel Peace Laureate, we are sure that you share with us the beliefs that crimes against journalists and media houses have an enormous adverse impact on society as a whole."
Urging immediate action on the matter, the letter added, "We, therefore, urge you to take effective measures to protect journalists and media workers and prevent violence, threats, and attacks against them. It is highly imperative for your government to conduct impartial, speedy, thorough, independent and effective investigations into all violence and punish the guilty."
Moreover, the press bodies urged the protection of journalists against political leaders, public officials and government authorities and to ensure use of communal or discriminatory language is minimized.
The signatories to the letter were New Delhi-based Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCCSA), Press Club of India (PCI), Indian Women's Press Club (IWPC), the Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA, India), the Press Association, and the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC).