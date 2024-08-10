Bangladesh Unrest: PEC Expresses Concern Over Journalists' Deaths

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has expressed deep shock and concern over the recent deaths of several journalists in Bangladesh amidst widespread anti-government protests. The protests, which have claimed the lives of over 300 Bangladeshi nationals, including many students and young people, have resulted in the deaths of multiple journalists working in the country.
The ongoing political unrest, which has gripped the South Asian nation for weeks, led to the resignation and subsequent fleeing of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to neighbouring India. Reports suggest she may relocate to a third country, though details remain undisclosed. In the wake of her departure, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has taken charge, with a mandate to organize fresh national elections within three months and transfer power to the winning party.
Among the journalists who lost their lives is Hasan Mehedi, a reporter for the Bangla digital media outlet Dhaka Times, who was killed on July 18, 2024, while covering clashes between police and protesting students in Dhaka's Jatrabari area. His death marks the first journalist casualty in Bangladesh this year and the 72nd globally. On the same day, Shakil Hossain, a journalist with the Daily Bhorer Awaj newspaper, was killed while reporting on unrest in Gazipur.
The violence continued as Abu Taher Md Turab of Daily Naya Diganta was fatally wounded on July 19 in Sylhet after police fired on a protest procession. In Dhaka, photojournalist Tahir Zaman Priyo was also shot dead on the same day. Most recently, on August 4, Pradip Kumar Bhowmik, a journalist for Daily Khoborpatra, was killed by a mob in Sirajganj while covering protests that had turned violent.
PEC President Blaise Lempen has called for thorough investigations into the deaths of these journalists, emphasizing the need for accountability and protection for media workers. "We demand fair probes into every incident that led to the killing of all the Bangladeshi journalists within a few weeks. The journalists in Bangladesh continue working in an adverse situation, and the authorities must take precautions to safeguard media persons on duty," said Lempen. He also urged the new regime in Dhaka to compensate the families of the deceased journalists.
PEC's South Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, highlighted that internet restrictions in Bangladesh have hindered the flow of information, making it difficult to gather details about other possible journalist victims. Meanwhile, India has reported the deaths of two journalists, Shivshankar Jha and Ashutosh Shrivastava, while Pakistan has lost eight journalists to violence this year, underscoring the dangerous conditions media workers face across the region.
The PEC continues to monitor the situation closely and advocates for the safety and protection of journalists in conflict zones globally.