Bangladesh Unrest: PEC Expresses Concern Over Journalists' Deaths

PEC President Blaise Lempen has called for thorough investigations into the deaths of these journalists, emphasizing the need for accountability and protection for media workers. "We demand fair probes into every incident that led to the killing of all the Bangladeshi journalists within a few weeks. The journalists in Bangladesh continue working in an adverse situation, and the authorities must take precautions to safeguard media persons on duty," said Lempen. He also urged the new regime in Dhaka to compensate the families of the deceased journalists.