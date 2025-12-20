Press Club of India Condemns Attacks on Bangladeshi Media, Demands Release of Journalists

The Press Club of India (PCI) has expressed deep concern over the recent wave of violence and intimidation targeting journalists in Bangladesh.

In a strongly worded statement, the PCI condemned the attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the harassment of veteran journalist Nurul Kabir, President of the Editors' Council and Editor of New Age.

Highlighting the deteriorating press freedom situation, the PCI noted that following the takeover by Bangladesh’s Interim Government, over 100 journalists have been arrested on murder charges, many of whom remain behind bars without trial.

Signed by newly elected president Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty and secretary Afzal Imam, a condemnation letter demands the immediate release of these journalists, emphasizing that independent and responsible journalism forms one of the cornerstones of a democratic society.

“Violence, intimidation, attacks, or harassment aimed at silencing the media are in no way acceptable. Such actions violate media freedom, the constitutional right to freedom of expression, and the rule of law,” the statement read.

The PCI also urged the Bangladeshi authorities to identify the perpetrators and ensure justice through a fair, impartial, and speedy investigation into the recent incidents.

The Press Club of India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting press freedom and called on governments everywhere to protect journalists from harassment, threats, and attacks that undermine the fundamental principles of democracy.

