Pressure Groups Stage Agitations in Shillong, Press for Demands

Four pressure groups under the Save Hynniewtrep Mission staged agitations in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Tuesday demanding the fulfillment of their demands.

The protesters staged agitations at two locations of Shillong - near the SP office and DC office today.

The demonstrating pressure groups are Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), East Jaintia National Council (EJNC), Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM), Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) and the Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CoRP).

The demands of the pressure groups include implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), inclusion of Khasi Language in the Eighth Schedule, review of inter-state boundary MoU with Assam, relocation of Harijan colony, CBI or judicial probe into the killing of Late Cherristerfield Thangkhiew, filling up of the vacant posts in government departments and immediate repeal of Gambling Act.

Notably, tight security arrangements were made during the protest rally after the rally organised by the Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) turned violent on Friday.

It may be mentioned that the groups are protesting despite imposition of Section of 144, which bars amalgamation of 5 or more persons.

Meanwhile, the agitators also met the Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui but the meeting was not fruitful.