Assam Police's Bike Rally To Celebrate President's Colour Award

Top level officials of Assam Police led by Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta kicked off a bike rally titled ‘Ride of Pride’ for integration on Monday.
The bike rally was organised to celebrate the winning the prestigious President’s Colour bestowed on Assam Police.
The rally started from Dhubri and will cover a distance of 2,055 kilometers across 27 districts of the state from one end to another in eight days.
Notably, Assam Police became only the 10th state police force in India to be bestowed the coveted President’s Colour Award.
Union minister Amit Shah will present the award to Assam Police on May 10 at an event in Guwahati during his two-day visit to the northeastern state.
The President’s Colour Award is the highest honour that is bestowed upon any law enforcement or military unit in the country. Also called ‘Nishaan’, it is an emblem badge to be worn by all unit officers on their left uniform sleeve.
DGP Mahanta had tweeted earlier saying, “This is a true testament to Assam police’s commitment towards performance, professionalism, integrity & above all service to humanity.”
“To celebrate this momentous occasion, we are kicking off a two-week statewide celebratory program from tomorrow onwards,” he further wrote.