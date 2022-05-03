Assam Police's Bike Rally To Celebrate President's Colour Award

Top level officials of Assam Police led by Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta kicked off a bike rally titled ‘Ride of Pride’ for integration on Monday.

The bike rally was organised to celebrate the winning the prestigious President’s Colour bestowed on Assam Police.

The rally started from Dhubri and will cover a distance of 2,055 kilometers across 27 districts of the state from one end to another in eight days.

Notably, Assam Police became only the 10th state police force in India to be bestowed the coveted President’s Colour Award.