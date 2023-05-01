Prices of Commercial LPG Cylinders Reduced by Rs 171.5 Per Unit

In a major relief for customers, Petroleum and oil marketing companies have reduced the price of Commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on Monday. The prices of LPG cylinders have been quashed by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect, according to sources.
However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders. Reportedly, the latest retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,856.50. Last month, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit, standing at Rs 2,028 per unit.
Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit. The last time the costs of commercial cylinders were lowered was on September 1 of last year by Rs 91.50.
The cost of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 36 on August 1 of 2022 as well. Prior to that, prices for the 19-kg commercial cylinder were reduced by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6.