Prime Minister's Response to President's Address in Lok Sabha: Key Highlights

Highlighting the achievements and aspirations of his government, Prime Minister Modi thanked the electorate for reaffirming their trust by electing his government for a third consecutive term. He emphasized the government’s commitment to service, encapsulated by the belief of ‘Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva’ (Service to humanity is service to God). Prime Minister Modi noted significant milestones such as lifting over 25 crore people out of poverty and enhancing India’s global reputation.