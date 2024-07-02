Prime Minister's Response to President's Address in Lok Sabha: Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a comprehensive address in the Lok Sabha today, responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address to Parliament.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude towards the President’s Address and underscored the central theme of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), which was a key focus.
Highlighting the achievements and aspirations of his government, Prime Minister Modi thanked the electorate for reaffirming their trust by electing his government for a third consecutive term. He emphasized the government’s commitment to service, encapsulated by the belief of ‘Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva’ (Service to humanity is service to God). Prime Minister Modi noted significant milestones such as lifting over 25 crore people out of poverty and enhancing India’s global reputation.
Addressing the development agenda, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his government’s stance on zero tolerance for corruption and emphasized policies prioritizing national interests. He praised India’s progress on the global stage and reiterated the principle of ‘Nation First’ in all governmental decisions.
Reflecting on recent electoral victories and the mandate of the people, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the maturity and idealism of Indian voters, highlighting their endorsement of the concept of Viksit Bharat. He urged political opponents to accept the people’s mandate and join hands in national development efforts.
On national security, Prime Minister Modi highlighted reforms in the defence sector and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making armed forces self-reliant through initiatives like the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ scheme. He underscored the importance of modernizing infrastructure and enhancing capabilities to tackle emerging challenges in warfare.
Turning to socio-economic reforms, Prime Minister Modi outlined ambitious goals including clean drinking water for every household, housing for the poor, and boosting employment opportunities. He celebrated India’s digital revolution under the Digital India initiative, positioning the country as a global leader in digital payments.
In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi called for unity and positive politics, urging Members of Parliament to prioritize national welfare and fulfill citizens’ expectations. He extended condolences to the victims of the tragic stampede in Hathras on Tuesday and assured ongoing support for rescue and relief efforts.
Prime Minister Modi’s address reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming India into a developed nation, emphasizing inclusive growth, national security, and global leadership in various sectors. His speech set the tone for future parliamentary deliberations on key issues facing the nation.
This address by Prime Minister Modi marks a significant moment in India’s political discourse, outlining a vision of progress and development for the nation as it moves forward into a new era of governance and opportunity.