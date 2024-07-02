Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Kills Over 50 People

The District Magistrate of Hathras claimed that the exact number of fatalities cannot be ascertained now, however a figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported by the doctors.

While speaking on the incident to media persons, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said, "District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered. The exact number of fatalities cannot be ascertained now itself. A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors. The permission for the event was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased.”