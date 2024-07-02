Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh Kills Over 50 People

Over 50 people including children lost their lives in a stampede that occurred at a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Tuesday, reports said.
According to information received, the stampede occurred during a 'satsang' (prayer meeting). As per reports, several people were injured in the incident. They were rushed to hospital nearby and are currently undergoing treatment.
The District Magistrate of Hathras claimed that the exact number of fatalities cannot be ascertained now, however a figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported by the doctors.
While speaking on the incident to media persons, District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said, "District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered. The exact number of fatalities cannot be ascertained now itself. A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors. The permission for the event was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased.”
Earlier, Etah SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh said, “A religious event was going on in Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district when the stampede occurred.Further investigation is being carried out. Identification of these 27 bodies is being carried out."
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident. In this regard, a committee has been formed to investigate the matter.
This is a developing story. The death toll mentioned above is till the time of the filing of this report.