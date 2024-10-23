Priyanka Gandhi Marks Electoral Debut; Files Nomination for Wayanad Bypoll

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi made a significant political move on Wednesday by signing her nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala's Wayanad, marking her debut in electoral politics.
The by-election was necessitated after her brother, Rahul Gandhi, decided to vacate the Wayanad seat to retain his constituency in Raebareli, following his victories in the recent Lok Sabha polls.
Before formally filing her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied by Rahul, is set to hold a roadshow in the district, showcasing the party's strength and enthusiasm ahead of the election. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and several senior party leaders are expected to join her during this crucial event.
On Tuesday, October 22, Priyanka arrived in the picturesque hill district alongside Sonia Gandhi, where they met with local party leaders to strategize for the upcoming election. Following their arrival, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi joined them in Wayanad to bolster the party's campaign efforts.
Rahul Gandhi expressed his support for Priyanka's candidacy, stating, "The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament."
In the Wayanad bypoll, Priyanka faces competition from BJP’s Navya Haridas and senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sathyan Mokeri, who has been fielded as the candidate for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).
The voting for the Wayanad bypoll is scheduled for November 13, with the counting of votes taking place on November 23.
With high stakes and a prominent family name behind her, Priyanka Gandhi’s debut is being closely watched as Congress aims to retain the seat and strengthen its presence in Kerala.