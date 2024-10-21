Pro-Khalistani Group Claims Responsibility for Delhi School Blast

A pro-Khalistani group has claimed responsibility for a powerful blast near a CRPF school in New Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, sending shockwaves across the national capital.
The group stated that the explosion was in retaliation for the alleged targeting of its members by Indian agencies. While no injuries were reported, the blast caused significant damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.
The explosion, which occurred in Prashant Vihar, was reportedly caused by a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) likely controlled by a timer or remote. It damaged a section of the school's wall, shattered windows of nearby shops, and wrecked several parked cars. The sound of the explosion was heard from hundreds of meters away.
Police are now investigating a possible Khalistani link after the group posted a video of the explosion, marked with "Khalistan Zindabad," on a Telegram channel called 'Justice League India.' The message accompanying the video warned Indian authorities, stating, "If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice, then they live in a fool’s world. They can’t imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime. #KhalistanZindabad #JLI."
This attack comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and pro-Khalistan elements, particularly following the recent diplomatic row with Canada over alleged anti-India activities.
Delhi Police have reached out to social media platforms and Telegram for information about the channel but have yet to receive a response.
The investigation, involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and forensic teams, is ongoing as officials seek to understand the motive and method behind the blast.
Authorities believe the perpetrators intended to send a warning to the government.