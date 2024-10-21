Pro-Khalistani Group Claims Responsibility for Delhi School Blast

Police are now investigating a possible Khalistani link after the group posted a video of the explosion, marked with "Khalistan Zindabad," on a Telegram channel called 'Justice League India.' The message accompanying the video warned Indian authorities, stating, "If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice, then they live in a fool’s world. They can’t imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime. #KhalistanZindabad #JLI."