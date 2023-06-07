Prominent Cardiologist of Gujarat Dies of Heart Attack at 41

A prominent cardiologist from Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Dr Gaurav Gandhi died of a heart attack, reports said on Wednesday.
According to reports, the 41-year-old doctor breathed his last in the early hours on Tuesday.
According to his family members, the doctor had normal food for dinner and went to sleep after a while. They said, no discomfort was noticed in his health. However, the next morning when they went to wake him up, he was reportedly found unconscious in his house. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Reportedly, Gandhi is survived by his wife and two kids.
Dr Gaurav Gandhi was known for performing more than 16,000 heart surgeries in his career. He was also one of the best and youngest cardiologists in Jamnagar. The untimely demise of the doctor has sent shock waves all around the city.