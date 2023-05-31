AIIMS Guwahati Doctors Among Team Deputed by Health Ministry to Manipur

The Union Health Ministry, under the direction of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, has deputed a team of doctors to violence-hit Manipur with immediate effect in order to support the state’s public health efforts.
As per a notification from the Central Government, the team consists of doctors from AIIMS Guwahati, NEIGRIHMS Shillong and AIIMS Kalyani.
The deputed doctors are specialized in surgery, psychiatry, medicine, obs & gynaecology, pediatric, urology and emergency care, the notification further said.
Six teams of doctors, with four doctors each specializing in these departments will support the state to provide health facilities that have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in Manipur.
According to reports, fresh violence were reported in parts of the northeastern state ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit after alleged terrorists, carrying sophisticated weapons, set ablaze many houses in Serou and Sugnu area in Toubal and Kakching districts on Sunday.
At least five people, including a policeman were reportedly killed and 10 injured individuals were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his four-day-long visit to violence-hit Manipur, took stock of the security situation of the state with senior officials at Moreh. The Home Minister also held discussions with delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh.
Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur comes amid the ethnic violence in the state. On his second day of visit to the state, the Union Home Minister held wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations, a group of prominent personalities, intellectuals, retired Army officers and civil servants in Imphal.