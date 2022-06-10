Prophet Row: Massive Protest Erupts at Jama Masjid in Delhi

A massive protest took place at Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday over inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

According to Delhi Police, the protestors and the situation is under control now.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid told media persons as reported by ANI.

The controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said, "We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets,” the ANI report said.

Meanwhile, two FIRs have also been lodged by Delhi Police-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.