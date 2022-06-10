Mirai Upskilling Youth By Imparting Japanese Language

Mirai Japanese Learning Centre in association with B. Borooah College, logistic supported by State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) will initiate the program for the first time ‘Upskilling students by imparting Japanese Language learning course’ from July 15.

The main purpose of the program is showing how the blooming relationship between Northeast and Japan have come up with plenty of placement opportunities in home country and abroad which will be possible by imparting Japanese language training. The main aim of this project is to up-skill the students and enhances employability in job and service markets of Japan.

These one year projects will fulfil the dreams of such aspirants and their success will inspire our institution to take up such project for the welfare of the society. The selected candidates will undergo training from July 15, 2022.

This training covers Japanese language knowledge, reading and listening skills. It mainly prepares students to appear and pass N5 and N4 out of total five levels (N5, N4, N3, N2 and N1). Interested students can apply online through the MIRAI website to avail the course. The course duration will be of one year.