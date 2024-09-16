Protesting Doctors Hold 2-Hour Meeting With Mamata Banerjee

The protesting junior doctors in Kolkata, after two unsuccessful attempts at discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, finally held a two-hour meeting with her at her Kalighat residence on Monday evening. The state government had described this as the "fifth and final invitation for talks" before the meeting.
Around 30 doctors arrived at Banerjee’s home at 6:20 pm, escorted by a pilot police vehicle. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 5 pm, commenced at 7 pm and concluded around 9 pm.
Two prior meetings, including one on Saturday, had fallen through due to disagreements over whether the discussions should be live-streamed or videographed, with the video handed over to the doctors immediately after the talks. On both occasions, the doctors had left the venue without sitting down for discussions.
Images of the Chief Minister waiting in an empty meeting hall during the first attempt had gone viral, as did videos of her inviting the doctors inside her Kalighat home on Saturday, offering tea and urging them to talk, which they declined, insisting on justice.
Ahead of this meeting, most conditions were agreed upon in writing to avoid any last-minute misunderstandings. The doctors brought their own stenographers to record the minutes, which would be signed by all present, and the government also arranged for a video recording.
The doctors stipulated that they would discuss the government's response with their colleagues at the protest site before giving any final decision. They also reaffirmed their commitment to their five-point demand. One protester, quoted by the PTI, said, "We also want the issue to be resolved but not at the cost of any form of compromise on our five demands. We are going to the meeting to discuss all the issues with an open mind."
The standoff between the doctors and the government began over demands for justice for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old medic, which has now lasted for more than a month. The Supreme Court has ordered the doctors to end their strike and resume work, citing the impact on patient care. While this order halted the spread of the protest, Bengal's doctors continued their strike, with strong support from the public.
During Thursday’s failed talks, Chief Minister Banerjee had assured the doctors that no action would be taken against them and reiterated the government's openness to dialogue. She also referenced the use of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in other states, stating, "We also have ESMA. But I will not do that. I am not a supporter of Emergency." However, she also issued a warning, saying she was "answerable to the families that lose their loved ones" due to the absence of doctors. The government claimed the death toll from the lack of medical care was in the late 20s, though the doctors refuted this, pointing out that with nearly one lakh registered doctors in the state, the absence of 4,500 junior doctors could not cripple the healthcare system.