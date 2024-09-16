Protesting Doctors Hold 2-Hour Meeting With Mamata Banerjee

During Thursday’s failed talks, Chief Minister Banerjee had assured the doctors that no action would be taken against them and reiterated the government's openness to dialogue. She also referenced the use of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in other states, stating, "We also have ESMA. But I will not do that. I am not a supporter of Emergency." However, she also issued a warning, saying she was "answerable to the families that lose their loved ones" due to the absence of doctors. The government claimed the death toll from the lack of medical care was in the late 20s, though the doctors refuted this, pointing out that with nearly one lakh registered doctors in the state, the absence of 4,500 junior doctors could not cripple the healthcare system.