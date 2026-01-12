PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Setback After Anomaly During Flight, ISRO Analysing Data

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission ran into trouble after a disturbance was detected during the flight, raising uncertainty over the successful deployment of its satellites.

The rocket lifted off as scheduled from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, carrying the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) Earth observation satellite along with 14 co-passenger satellites. However, minutes into the mission, scientists noticed an unexpected issue during the rocket’s third stage.

In a brief statement, ISRO said the launch had been attempted successfully, but an anomaly was observed. “We are analysing the data and will share more details soon,” the space agency said.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan later explained that a disturbance in the third stage caused the rocket to deviate from its planned flight path. As a result, the space agency has not yet confirmed whether the main satellite and the other payloads were placed into their intended orbit.

Engineers and scientists are currently examining telemetry and flight data to determine what exactly went wrong and to assess the final status of the satellites.

The PSLV is regarded as the workhorse of India’s space programme, with a long record of successful missions. Monday’s setback comes as a disappointment, especially as the PSLV-C62 flight was meant to mark one of ISRO’s key launches of the year.

ISRO officials said further updates will be shared once the detailed analysis is completed.

