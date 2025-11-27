PT Usha Hails India’s Selection as Host for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Pranjal Pratim Das

India has officially secured the rights to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a major milestone for the country’s sporting landscape. The decision was approved during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held in Glasgow.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha welcomed the announcement, calling it a historic achievement.

“Today is a proud moment for every Indian sports lover. As an athlete and as the IOA President, I had always dreamed of India hosting the Commonwealth Games. Under the visionary leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this dream has become a reality,” Usha said in a statement.

As an athlete & as IOA President, I had always dreamed of India being the host for the Commonwealth Games. Under the able leadership of our Hon PM Modiji, India has bagged the hosting rights of CWG 2030! #TogetherWeDream and together we say- Bharat ki Mezbani, Har Dil ki Zubani!! pic.twitter.com/7pCLateJ7K — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) November 26, 2025

She added that India is fully equipped to deliver a world-class sporting event: “We will welcome the world with open arms and showcase India’s excellence, on and off the field. Bharat ki Mezbani, Har Dil ki Zubani.”

The 2030 Games also hold symbolic importance as they coincide with the centenary year of the Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad is expected to serve as the primary host city, with preparations and infrastructure development already underway.

The announcement marks a significant boost for India’s global sporting ambitions and its readiness to host major international events.

