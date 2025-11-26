Ahmedabad to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, Marks Global Milestone

Pranjal Pratim Das

Ahmedabad has officially been confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, marking a historic moment for India as it prepares to stage its biggest international sporting event since the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

The announcement came after delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held in Glasgow.

In its vision document, India projected Ahmedabad, also known locally as Amdavad, as a thriving blend of modern infrastructure and cultural heritage, capable of delivering a landmark Centenary edition of the Games. The proposal underscored India’s rising sporting ambitions, its growing youth power, and the momentum expected to be built by the Glasgow 2026 Games.

With this, India is set to take centre stage in the global sporting arena once again.

