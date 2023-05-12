PU to Confer Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi With ‘Doctor of Laws’ Degree

The former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi, will be conferred with the honorary degree ‘Doctor of Laws’ by the Panjab University (PU) at the annual convocation on May 20 in Chandigarh, reports emerged on Friday.
Gogoi will be among four people, who, after the final approval by the PU senate will be awarded the honorary degree. Those along with the former CJI include Doctor of Sciences degree on Dr Gagandeep Kang, Doctor of Literature on Infosys Foundation chairperson Dr Sudha N Murthy, and another person who will also receive Doctor of Laws is former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
The names were recommended by a high-powered committee constituted by the vice-chancellor of the university on April 26. The panel comprised chairperson Harmohinder Singh Bedi, chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh; SK Tomar, vice-chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad; and former PU V-C Arun Kumar Grover.
Gogoi has been further requested to join for lunch with the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is invited as the chief guest for the convocation ceremony, at Golden Jubilee Hall in PU.
Meanwhile, the university is also going to honor gold medallist Olympian Neeraj Chopra with the Khel Ratna, lyricist Irshad Kamil with the Sahitya Ratna, Bharti Enterprises vice-chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal with the Udyog Ratna, actor Ayushmann Khurana with the Kala Ratna, parasitologist Veena Tandon with Vigyan Ratna and Punjabi literature scholar Rattan Singh Jaggi with the Gyan Ratna.