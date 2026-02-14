Pulwama Attack: Nation Marks Seven Years Since ‘Black Day’, A Dark Chapter In History

While much of the world celebrates Valentine’s Day as a symbol of love and togetherness, India pauses in solemn remembrance. February 14 is etched in the nation’s collective memory as a “black day”, the anniversary of the devastating 2019 terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 brave personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF).

Today marks seven years since the horrific suicide bombing that stunned the country and altered the security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. On February 14, 2019, a convoy of CRPF personnel was moving along National Highway 44 from Jammu to Srinagar when tragedy struck in Pulwama district.

More than 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into one of the buses carrying the troops. The explosion was massive, leaving 40 personnel dead and several others grievously injured. The attack sent shockwaves across the nation, triggering grief, anger, and a renewed resolve to combat terrorism.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident marked one of the deadliest assaults on Indian security forces in the region in decades.

In the aftermath, the country witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of solidarity. From candlelight vigils in cities and villages to tributes from across political and social spectrums, the nation stood united in mourning. The sacrifice of the fallen soldiers became a rallying point for national unity and a renewed focus on internal security.

The attack also significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to a series of diplomatic and military developments in the weeks that followed. Security protocols for the movement of forces in Jammu and Kashmir were overhauled, and intelligence coordination was strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Seven years on, the memory of Pulwama remains raw for the families of the martyrs. For them, February 14 is not a day of roses and celebration, but of remembrance and pride. Across the country, tributes were paid to the fallen heroes, with leaders, security forces, and citizens observing moments of silence and offering floral tributes at memorials.

In Jammu and Kashmir, security has been tightened in sensitive areas, while commemorative events were held to honour the martyrs. Senior officials reiterated the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring that the sacrifices of the soldiers were not in vain.

The Pulwama attack remains a stark reminder of the human cost of terrorism. As the nation marks the seventh anniversary of the tragedy, it remembers not just the brutality of that day but also the courage, duty, and sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the country.