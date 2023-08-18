Pune-Bound Vistara Flight Receives Bomb Threat Call At Delhi Airport

A call center run by GMR Group at Delhi Airport received a bomb threat call for a Delhi-Pune Vistara flight, which was scheduled to take off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday morning.
As per initial reports, the aircraft was isolated for a proper inspection by security agencies soon after the threat call.
However, no suspicious item was found on board, mentioned an official. THe flight was earlier scheduled for departure at 8:30 am.
A security agency official was quoted by ANI as saying, "UK-971 Delhi to Pune flight received bomb threat at GMR call center in Gurugram."
It has come to the fore that there were more than 100 passengers in the aircraft at the time of the call and all them along with the luggage was de-boarded.
The official further mentioned that the passengers are currently in the terminal building and have been served refreshments.
Meanwhile, the plane cannot be scheduled until the security agencies give the all clear to the flight, as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).
The flight will leave for its destination, Pune, as soon as the final clearance is given by the security agencies.