Pune Bridge Collapse: Rescue Ops Continue Overnight, Several Still Missing

A tragic incident unfolded Sunday afternoon in Maharashtra's Pune district when an allegedly unsafe iron bridge at the popular tourist destination of Kundamala in Maval taluka collapsed, killing at least four persons, including a child, and injuring 38 others. The bridge gave way under the weight of over 100 weekend tourists, plunging many into the swollen Indrayani River amid monsoon rains.

Bridge Collapse During Tourist Rush

The incident occurred around 4 PM, when the bridge, built in 1995 and reportedly rusting and weakened, collapsed under overcrowding. Eyewitnesses say that nearly 150–200 people were crammed onto the bridge, with some two-wheeler riders trying to navigate through the crowd when the middle section of the structure suddenly gave way.

Advocate Nilesh Kolam, who sustained minor injuries, recounted, “There was a massive rush on the bridge, and when it collapsed, dozens fell into the river. Some were swept away by the strong current.” Local residents were the first to respond, rescuing several tourists from the river before the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and officials arrived within 15 minutes.

Search & Rescue Operations Ongoing

District Collector Jitendra Dudi confirmed that six of the injured are in serious condition but stable. Some individuals remain missing, and search operations, led by the NDRF, will continue through the night. “We will continue the search until the last missing person is found,” the collector stated.

Officials Blame Negligence, Tourists Ignored Warnings

The bridge had been previously flagged as dangerous by the Dehu Road Cantonment Board and local police, with warning signs posted at both ends. However, these warnings were frequently ignored by tourists drawn to the scenic spot, particularly during the monsoon. “The bridge had become weak, yet people thronged here for selfies and videos,” said Balasaheb Shelar, a BJP leader and local resident.

Local police had been visiting the site during weekends to discourage tourists, but the lack of a permanent presence made enforcement difficult. “It is not feasible to post policemen on both sides daily,” Joint Commissioner of Police Shashikar Mahavarkar said.

Political Reactions and Promises of Action

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acknowledged the bridge’s dilapidated condition and vowed action against those responsible for its upkeep. A five-member committee has been formed to investigate whether the structure had undergone a recent audit and if it had been officially declared unsafe.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while leaders including PM Narendra Modi, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and others expressed condolences. Maval MP Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena) criticized the administration, saying he had previously warned them about potential tourist surges during the monsoon.

Collector Dudi defended the administration, stating that prohibitory orders had been issued for major tourist spots, and while Kundamala was not named specifically, such orders applied to all water-related sites.

New Bridge Sanctioned, Accountability Unclear

Officials revealed that a new bridge had already been sanctioned last year, with a work order issued on June 10. However, Chandrakant Waghmare, additional CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, stated that the responsibility for the upkeep of the current structure remains unclear, though action will be taken.

This incident has sparked a renewed demand for stricter enforcement of safety regulations at tourist spots and better coordination between administrative agencies to prevent such tragedies in the future.

