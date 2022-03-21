Boeing 737 Plane Carrying 133 Passengers Crashes in China

A China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS aircraft carrying 133 people on board crashed on the mountains in south China on Monday.

The plane has been identified as Boeing 737. The crash caused a fire on the mountains and thick plumes of smoke that was witnessed in the forest atop the hill.

The flight had taken off from the city of Kunming and was heading to Guangzhou.

The number of casualties has not been known so far.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

As per reports, the flight departed at 1:11 pm and the flight tracking ended at 2:22 pm at an altitude of 3,225 feet with a speed of 376 knots.

