Punjab: Bus Conductor Burned Alive As 3 Buses Catch Fire

In a tragic incident, a bus conductor was burned alive after three buses were gutted in a fire that broke out at bus stand in Punjab’s Bhatinda on Thursday night.

As per reports, the conductor was sleeping in one of the buses when the fire broke out and couldn’t get out in time.

While two of the buses belonged to New Malwa Bus Company, one to Jalal Bus Service and the other to GBS Bus Service. Two of them were brand new and were yet to ply on roads.

The deceased, identified as Gurdas Singh, was employed with a private bus company.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

