Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s First Cabinet Expansion Today

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand its cabinet for the first time on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 p.m today.

This will be the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government more than three months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the discussions on the names of the new ministers are in full swing.

Last week, CM Bhagwant Mann visited Delhi to meet the party high command Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said during this meeting, there was a discussion about the cabinet expansion of Punjab and the names of the possible ministers were also mentioned.

As per sources, a total of 5 to 6 new ministers, including a woman MLA, are likely to take oath on Monday.

Names of MLAs including Aman Arora (Sunam), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Budh Ram (Budhlada), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Amritsar South) and Anmol Gagan Mann (Kharar) are doing the rounds for the ministerial positions. Though no word from the party on the names of MLAs has been announced as of yet.

Bhagwant Mann government was formed in Punjab after AAP's resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls. The AAP stormed to power by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the state assembly polls

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister. Currently, there are nine ministers in the cabinet.