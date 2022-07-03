Lumding Man Among Those Killed In Manipur Landslide

A person from Assam’s Lumding was killed in the devastating landslide in Manipur that occurred on Wednesday
The deceased has been identified as Gurendra Upadhyay, a resident of Sadhukuti in Lumding.
According to reports, Upadhyay was employed with Nayak Company and Private Limited as a supervisor in Manipur.
Meanwhile, his body will be brought back to Lumding after positive identification by the family.
It is expected to be brought back by early morning tomorrow. The region has been gripped in despair after the news of his death.
It may be noted that a total of 20 people are still missing in the landslides.
It includes 11 employees of Venkat Singh Constructions, a railways employee, five villagers and three army personnel of the 107 infantry battalion of the Territorial Army (TA).
As many as 20 civilians and 40 army personnel have been recovered from the debris and rubble so far. Of them, 15 civilians and 27 army personnel were killed, while five civilians and 13 army personnel were rescued.
Moreover, bodies of four army personnel and four civilians were recovered from the site of the landslide today.
Around midnight of Wednesday a massive landslide struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district, Manipur for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.