Lumding Man Among Those Killed In Manipur Landslide

A person from Assam’s Lumding was killed in the devastating landslide in Manipur that occurred on Wednesday

The deceased has been identified as Gurendra Upadhyay, a resident of Sadhukuti in Lumding.

According to reports, Upadhyay was employed with Nayak Company and Private Limited as a supervisor in Manipur.

Meanwhile, his body will be brought back to Lumding after positive identification by the family.

It is expected to be brought back by early morning tomorrow. The region has been gripped in despair after the news of his death.

It may be noted that a total of 20 people are still missing in the landslides.