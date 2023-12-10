Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Former Wife Threatens to Share His Explicit Videos

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's former wife, Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, also known as Preet Grewal, has threatened to release compromising videos of Mann, reports said.
Preet Grewal reportedly made these claims in response to a post by an advocate on social media, stating her intention to share 'naked' drunk videos and expose the inebriated Chief Minister.
Reportedly, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana recently took to social media and shared a post with the statement made by the ex-wife of Bhagwant Mann.
In the post, Romana said, "The tragedy of Punjab is that such a sacred land has been given a chief minister like this. but divine justice for a man who abandoned and cheated on his family and the people of Punjab."
Previously, a video was circulated on social media that reportedly featured Seerat Mann, the daughter of Bhagwant Mann. In the video, Seerat acknowledged being the CM's daughter but expressed that she would refer to him as CM Maan instead of Papa as she believes he no longer deserves the latter title.
Seerat made it clear that her reason for posting the video was not political. She just wants her version of the events to be acknowledged. She stated that any information about their family was revealed by Bhagwant Mann himself.