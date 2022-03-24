Punjab CM meets PM Modi, Seeks Rs 1 Lakh Crore Package for State

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought special financial package worth Rs 1 lakh crore from the Central government for the revival of state's economy besides ensuring holistic development in the state.

Bhagwant Mann called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Post meeting Prime Minister Modi, Maan said, “We need the support of the Centre to maintain national security."

An official statement from the Punjab government said Mann sought immediate financial package of Rs 50,000 crore each for two years to put the derailed economy back on the rails.

Mann apprised the prime minister about the poor fiscal health of the state and said the previous governments have left a whopping burden of Rs 3 lakh crore.

He hoped that with this financial help, the state's economy would become self-sustainable and economically viable during the third year.

Notably, this is Mann's maiden visit to Delhi as Punjab's Chief Minister.

Among Bhagwant Mann's key announcements as the Chief Minister is the launch of anti-corruption action helpline number-- 9501200200.

