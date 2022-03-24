Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Meets Governor to Stake Claim to Form Govt

After being elected as the leader of BJP legislature party, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form government in Uttar Pradesh.



After dropping Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the airport, Adityanath went to the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor.



Earlier, an NDA delegation met the governor and handed over letters of support for forming government in the state following the conclusion of the legislature party meeting.



Swearing in of Adityanath's new government will be held at 4 pm on March 25 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

Senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will be present at the oath taking ceremony.



