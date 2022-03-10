Punjab: Former CM Amarinder Singh Loses in Patiala

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lost the battle in the assembly election in an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweep that left the Congress far behind.

Amarinder Singh lost in his Patiala Urban constituency against Ajit Pal Singh Kohli of AAP.

The former Punjab CM accepted his defeat in a tweet saying, “Democracy has triumphed.”

He also congratulated AAP in his tweet.

Congress leaders said the two-time Chief Minister's defeat signals it was right about "the Captain" facing anti-incumbency in Punjab.

Singh served as the CM of Punjab from 2002 to 2007 and then from March 2017 to 2019. The Congress Party had won the 2017 State Assembly Election under his leadership. However, he resigned in 2019 after months of infighting in the Punjab Congress, and with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s repeated attacks on the leader. He then formed his own part called the Punjab Lok Congress.

Also Read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh Wins Heingang Seat