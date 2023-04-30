Punjab Gas Leak Incident: Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased

The Punjab Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured in the gas leak incident which was reported at a factory in Giaspura locality of Ludhiana.
Along with the financial aid, the government has also provided all medical support required.
At least 11 people comprising five females and six males were killed and several others lost consciousness after the tragic gas leak incident. Right after the incident, the area was cordoned off by the local administration and medical teams were rushed to the spot. As per sources, at least 11 people fell unconscious and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
A team of doctors, ambulances and a fire brigade has also been rushed to the spot, sources said. The fire officials informed that they received the call at around 7.15 am today about the gas leak and sudden deaths. They rushed to the spot but people were lying unconscious on the roadside.
Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident and said that all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.