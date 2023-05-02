Punjab Gas Leak Tragedy: NGT Constitutes Fact-Finding Committee

Taking suo motto cognizance into the gas leak tragedy in Punjab’s Ludhiana, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted an eight-member fact-finding joint committee to probe the incident.
At least 11 people comprising five females and six males were killed and several others lost consciousness after the tragic gas leak incident in Ludhiana on Sunday. The NGT also asked the district magistrate to ensure payment of Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased persons.
"We constitute an eight-member fact-finding joint Committee to be headed by Chairman, Punjab State PCB. Other members of the Committee will be the Regional Director (North), CPCB, Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC), Lucknow, nominee of Director, PGI Chandigarh, the nominee of NDRF, State PCB, District Magistrate, Ludhiana and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana", the Tribunal said.
The Committee may meet within one week from today and complete its task preferably within one month. It will be free to interact with any other department, institution or individual and undertake visit to concerned sites.
At least 11 people were killed and several others lost consciousness after a gas leak incident at a factory in the Giaspura locality in Ludhiana on Sunday morning. Right after the incident, the area was cordoned off by the local administration and medical teams were rushed to the spot. As per sources, at least 11 people fell unconscious and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team launched rescue operations at the incident spot. A team of doctors, ambulances and a fire brigade were also rushed to the spot post the incident.