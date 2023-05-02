Punjab Gas Leak Tragedy: NGT Constitutes Fact-Finding Committee

"We constitute an eight-member fact-finding joint Committee to be headed by Chairman, Punjab State PCB. Other members of the Committee will be the Regional Director (North), CPCB, Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC), Lucknow, nominee of Director, PGI Chandigarh, the nominee of NDRF, State PCB, District Magistrate, Ludhiana and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana", the Tribunal said.

The Committee may meet within one week from today and complete its task preferably within one month. It will be free to interact with any other department, institution or individual and undertake visit to concerned sites.