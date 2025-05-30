India Set to Boost Defence Exports After Operation Sindoor: DRDO Chief

India’s defence exports are likely to see a significant rise following the success of Operation Sindoor, with several homegrown weapons and equipment used in the mission now being seen as “battle-proven.” This boost in credibility is expected to attract more global buyers, according to DRDO Chairperson Samir V Kamat.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 on Thursday, Kamat said Operation Sindoor has played a key role in showcasing the reliability of India’s indigenous defence technology.

“I am hopeful that exports will increase after Operation Sindoor, because now this equipment has been war-tested,” he told reporters. “Other countries are showing interest, and we expect more buyers to come forward.”

India currently exports defence equipment to over 100 countries, and officials believe that number will grow further in the coming months.Kamat also shared updates on another major project — India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. He said the government has approved a new model to develop the fighter jet in collaboration with private companies, allowing them to participate alongside public sector players.

“This is the first time private firms can independently bid or team up with others for such a big defence project,” Kamat said. “It opens up new opportunities for the private sector to play a major role in fighter jet development.”

Under the AMCA project, India plans to build five prototypes of a next-generation fighter jet by the end of the decade. The first test flight is expected by late 2029, with production targeted to begin by 2035.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the same summit, called the AMCA programme a “major milestone” in the country’s push for self-reliance in defence. He highlighted that this is the first time both private and public sector firms will jointly work on a key strategic project.

The move is being hailed as a big step under the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, which aim to strengthen the domestic defence industry and reduce dependence on foreign imports.

