Punjab: Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh's Aide Released from Amritsar Jail

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan was released from Amritsar jail on Friday, hours after a court in Amritsar’s Ajnala ordered his release on an application by the police.

The police released Toofan saying that he wasn't found guilty.

The decision came a day after followers of Singh stormed the Ajnala police station, demanding the immediate release of Toofan.

Moments after walking out of the jail, Lovepreet Toofan extended his gratitude to the authorities for the treatment he received.

Punjab witnessed unprecedented scenes of protests led by Amritpal Singh demanding the release of his associate Lovepreet Singh Toofan who was arrested on charges that included kidnapping. Singh's supporters brandished swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the police station complex.

Amritpal was also an accused in the same case along with 25 others. The case was registered on the complaint of Varinder Singh who alleged he was kidnapped and beaten soon after he uploaded a video accusing Amritpal and his followers of spreading false propaganda.

Barinder Singh, in his complaint, had told police that Amritpal's associates had kidnapped him from Ajnala and took him to an unidentified place where he was brutally thrashed.

Earlier in the day, Amritsar Rural's Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh told reporters that they (Amritpal side) had given evidence, according to which Lovepreet was not present at the spot, referring to the alleged kidnapping incident.