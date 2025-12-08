Putin Dines With Power, Opposition Kept Out: What Changed?

The absence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge from the official dinner hosted for Russian President Vladimir Putin has triggered a fresh round of bout between the Congress and the BJP, with both parties blaming each other for breaking an old tradition.

The Congress termed the move “shocking” and “disrespectful”, while the BJP said the Opposition was only trying to create an issue where none existed.

What has further added fuel to the fire is that this was once a common and accepted tradition in Indian politics.

In the past, it was normal for visiting world leaders to meet India’s Opposition leaders as well. This was seen as a sign of a strong democracy where political differences were kept aside for the country’s dignity.

What used to happen earlier?

In 2010, when then US President Barack Obama came to India, he met BJP leader and then Leader of Opposition Sushma Swaraj.

In 2015, during another visit by Obama, he held a meeting with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma.

In 2014, even Russian President Putin met Sonia Gandhi when the Congress was already in Opposition.

However, during Putin’s most recent visit, no similar meeting was held, and no invitation was extended to any senior Congress leader.

Congress calls it an “insult”

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma said this was not a small matter of politics but an issue of basic respect towards democratic institutions.

He recalled that during the UPA years, calling on the Leader of Opposition used to be part of the official programme for visiting dignitaries. According to him, this was a long-standing practice that was respected across governments and political parties.

“It is most unfortunate. It is disrespecting our Parliamentary democracy. It is not whether you like someone’s ideology or party… The Leader of the Opposition holds a Constitutional office. It reflects very poorly on us as a functional democracy,” Sharma said.

BJP hits back

The BJP, however, rejected the Congress charge. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the visiting country decides whom its leader wants to meet, not the Indian government.

He also pointed out that Rahul Gandhi has met at least five foreign leaders since becoming Leader of Opposition in 2024.

The BJP further accused Gandhi of skipping several important national events in the past, saying he cannot now complain about being left out.

Was any rule broken?

According to government sources as cited by The Indian Express, no official rule was actually violated. The existing list of important names for such state dinners include only top constitutional positions like the Prime Minister, Vice-President, Chief Justice and Lok Sabha Speaker must be invited.

However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was present at the dinner in his role as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, which the government said showed that the Opposition was not completely ignored.

A tradition that is slowly disappearing

Records show that between 2004 and 2014, Opposition leaders in India met visiting global leaders over 150 times. But after 2014, such meetings have almost stopped and are no longer mentioned in official visit programmes.

Even though there is no written rule for it, many leaders believe that such traditions mattered in showing unity in front of the world.

Now, with Rahul Gandhi and Kharge missing from the Putin dinner guest list, the question being raised is rather simple: is a long-standing democratic tradition being quietly erased?

