Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government for Blocking Meetings with Foreign Dignitaries

Senior Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi have raised concern over the government’s approach to interactions with foreign dignitaries alleging that they are being deliberately excluded from meetings with visiting foreign leaders.

According to opposition sources. It has been a long standing tradition in India that when foreign leaders visit, they meet not only government representatives but also leaders from opposition parties. This practice continued even during tenure of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

However, opposition leaders claim that the current government discourages such meetings. “Every time I travel abroad to meet foreign leaders, or when they visit India, the government specifically instructs them not to meet me or other opposition representatives,” Gandhi stated.

“We also represent India, like the government. This norm has been a tradition, and the government should not interfere in such interactions.”

The leader further alleged that the policy is drive by “insecurities” on the part of the government. opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi say that Ministry of External affairs and the Government does not adhere to the tradition of including opposition representatives in such meetings.