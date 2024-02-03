LK Advani Honoured with Bharat Ratna: A Pivotal Figure in India's Political Landscape

LK Advani, a prominent leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This recognition comes as a testament to Advani's significant role in shaping India's political landscape and his monumental contributions to the nation's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing the Bharat Ratna for Advani, described him as one of the most respected statesmen of India. Modi highlighted Advani's decades-long service, unwavering commitment to transparency, and efforts towards national unity and cultural resurgence. The Prime Minister expressed his privilege in learning from Advani during their interactions.

Leaders across party lines have extended their congratulations to Advani for receiving the Bharat Ratna. While BJP leader Brajesh Pathak praised Advani's leadership, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit acknowledged his pivotal role in shaping the BJP but criticised the delay in recognizing his contributions.

Early Life and Political Journey

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Pakistan, Advani migrated to India after the Partition and settled in Bombay. His political journey began in 1942 when he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of fourteen. Advani became a key member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, the political precursor to the BJP.

Advani's Parliamentary Career

Advani entered the Rajya Sabha in 1970 and served four terms until 1989. His political career saw him hold various significant positions, including Minister for Information and Broadcasting, leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha, and President of the BJP three times. In 1989, he became a Lok Sabha member for the first time.

Key Ministerial Roles of LK Advani

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as Prime Minister from 1999 to 2004, Advani served as the Minister of Home Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. His leadership played a crucial role in steering the nation through various challenges and achieving milestones in governance.

LK Advani's iconic Rath Yatra in 1990, advocating for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marked a turning point in Indian politics. The widespread support for the yatra catapulted the BJP from a minor player to the second-largest party in parliament after the Congress in the 1991 general elections.

LK Advani's journey from grassroots activism to receiving the Bharat Ratna is a testament to his dedication and leadership. This recognition not only honours his personal achievements but also acknowledges his role in shaping the trajectory of the BJP and influencing India's political landscape. The Bharat Ratna for LK Advani is indeed a momentous occasion in the history of Indian politics.