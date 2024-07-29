National

RaGa Compares Mahabharata's 'Chakravyuh' to Modern India in Lok Sabha

Following an intervention by Speaker Om Birla, Gandhi agreed to modify his statement, saying, "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani, and Adani, and take just three names."
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, made a striking analogy during a session, comparing the current political scenario in India to the 'Chakravyuh' from the Mahabharata.

Gandhi stated, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him... I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu is being done with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses... Today, too, there are six people in the center of 'Chakravyuh'... Six people control today too - Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani."

