RaGa Compares Mahabharata's 'Chakravyuh' to Modern India in Lok Sabha

Gandhi stated, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him... I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu is being done with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses... Today, too, there are six people in the center of 'Chakravyuh'... Six people control today too - Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani."